Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 368412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.93.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

