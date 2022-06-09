Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.66

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 132232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

