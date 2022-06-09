Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 8.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09. 7,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $577.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Despegar.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

