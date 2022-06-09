DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.30.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,959,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,260,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

