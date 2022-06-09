Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.56 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $122.52 million and $24.56 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent's total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent's official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

