Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 494,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

