Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

