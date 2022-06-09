Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 816,077 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 4.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

