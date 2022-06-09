David Krall Acquires 20,000 Shares of Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Rating) insider David Krall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.73 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,600.00 ($96,834.53).
The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Audinate Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
