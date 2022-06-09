Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 2,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
