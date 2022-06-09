Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 2,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.