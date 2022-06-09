Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $2,598,023.52 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.