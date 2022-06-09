Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $48.74 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $9,131.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.74 or 0.00161072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00436252 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

