CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. 741,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,791. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

