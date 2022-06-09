Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Cummins stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.13. 4,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.