CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 265,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,040,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

