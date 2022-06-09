Cryptonovae Price Up 0.6% This Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,998.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00230878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00386532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030814 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,282 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

