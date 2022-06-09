Credit Suisse Group Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $106.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

BMRN stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 430.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

