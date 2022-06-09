Credit Suisse Group Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $106.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.
BMRN stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 430.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
