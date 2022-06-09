Cream Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $26.41 or 0.00087596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

