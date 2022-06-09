Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

