Cowen Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $82.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $108,564,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

