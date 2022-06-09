Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 321,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $716.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

