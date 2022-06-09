Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

CPNG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 100,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.