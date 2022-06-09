Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.