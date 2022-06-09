Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.93.

CTRA stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,689 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

