CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1,739.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $51,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

