CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,694 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.98.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.