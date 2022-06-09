CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,694 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $5,609,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

