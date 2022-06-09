CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)
