Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $406.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $405.00 to $406.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $344.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

