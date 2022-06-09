Convergence (CONV) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Convergence (CONV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $244,324.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convergence has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,429.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

