Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 406,104 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

