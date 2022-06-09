Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO opened at $14.73 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

