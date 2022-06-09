Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$73.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

