Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will post $92.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.84 million and the highest is $93.10 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $80.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

