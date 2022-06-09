Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
