Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

