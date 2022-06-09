Compound Achieves Market Cap of $394.96 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $394.96 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.36 or 0.00184028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,080 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

