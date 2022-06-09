CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Acquires $37,650.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault purchased 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amanda Mandy Gourbault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 7,732 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.36.

CMPO stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

