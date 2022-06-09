Comparing Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DCC and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 328.83%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DCC and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $24.23 billion N/A $426.64 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 89.88 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DCC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCC beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

