Comparing C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $1.48 million 2.40 -$7.14 million ($0.03) -0.40 Logan Ridge Finance $16.75 million 3.11 -$1.92 million ($5.59) -3.43

Logan Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C-Bond Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C-Bond Systems and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.75%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Risk & Volatility

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -227.55% N/A -272.93% Logan Ridge Finance -100.60% -3.53% -1.58%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company also distributes MB-10 disinfectant tablets to dealerships, global distribution, service providers, and transportation detailing, as well as automotive, trucking, RV, rental agencies, service vehicles, mass transit, golf carts, aviation, train, and marine. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $50 million and enterprise value less than $250 million. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

