Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,741,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.84% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $42,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

