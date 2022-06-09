Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $106,883.22 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,408,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

