Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $218.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

