Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.