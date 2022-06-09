Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.