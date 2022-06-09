Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 6.9%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 490,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 426,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

