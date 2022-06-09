Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.25% of Cognyte Software worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,372,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,641,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 723,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CGNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,984. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $463.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

