Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 117,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 129,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

