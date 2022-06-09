CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.37% of CMS Energy worth $258,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

