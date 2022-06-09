CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 2,001,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,409. CMS Energy has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.