Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 4,644,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.