Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,030,938.24 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

Shares of NET stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

