ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.
ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
