ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.